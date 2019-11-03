Police, FSD pledge mutual respect

Police and the Fire Services Department expressed mutual understanding and respect for each other's work and pledged to work together in the future to stamp out violence.

The declaration was made in a joint statement with regard to last night’s dispersal operation in Central District.

Police conducted dispersal and arrest operations after a large number of masked rioters illegally blocked roads and committed vandalism and arson.

The statement said it was 6.15pm when the Fire Services Department dispatched a fire appliance to tackle a No. 1 fire at the MTR Central Station’s Exit C.

While the fire team and supervisor tackled the blaze, the driver remained inside for logistical support.

As Police advanced near Connaught Road Central at 7.30pm, rioters ignored instructions to leave.

When Police deployed tear gas to disperse rioters, the fire truck was accidentally hit by a tear gas round and the fireman inside was affected.

There was a misunderstanding in verbal communication as the fireman expressed his dissatisfaction to police officers nearby. The matter was resolved at the scene after further communication.

Police and Fire Services Department management have communicated on the incident and explained the working situation of their frontline officers.