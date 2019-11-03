Rioters' rampage condemned

The Government strongly condemned rioters for going on a rampage in Causeway Bay, Wan Chai, Central and Tsim Sha Tsui, seriously breaching the public peace.

In a statement the Government said that rioters triggered traffic jams beginning Saturday afternoon by using various objects to obstruct roads and block the Island Eastern Corridor.

Rioters also hurled petrol bombs and bricks, placed nails on roads and deliberately torched and vandalised shops, a media organisation and MTR stations.

The statement said with no regard to law and order, such outrageous acts deserve the strongest condemnation.

In the face of chaos, Police conducted dispersal operations and arrested suspects to safeguard the public and restore order.

The Government expressed regret that some people ignored the Appeal Board on Public Meetings & Processions’ decision and violated the law by deliberately taking part in an unauthorised assembly in Victoria Park.