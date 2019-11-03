CE starts Nanjing visit

Mrs Lam (fourth right) meets Hong Kong people doing business in Jiangsu Province.

Mrs Lam (back row, third left) witnesses the signing of the seventh Jiangsu-Hong Kong Cooperation Joint Meeting minutes between the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Jiangsu Province.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam departed Shanghai for Nanjing today to attend the second Jiangsu-Hong Kong Summit on Interconnected Development.

Upon arriving in Nanjing, Mrs Lam, accompanied by Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, met CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee Secretary Lou Qinjian.

She said Hong Kong is not only a major source of external investment for Jiangsu, but also a key platform for Jiangsu enterprises to go global.

Noting the frequent economic and trade exchanges between Jiangsu and Hong Kong, she highlighted that both places enjoy close co-operation in the areas of youth, education and culture.

She thanked Jiangsu leaders for visiting Hong Kong twice in the past two years and proactively collaborating on projects with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

She expressed hope that her trip will help enhance partnership in other areas.

Mrs Lam then toured a photo exhibition on co-operation between Jiangsu and Hong Kong.

She also witnessed the signing of the seventh Jiangsu-Hong Kong Cooperation Joint Meeting minutes between the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Jiangsu Province.

In the afternoon, Mrs Lam met Hong Kong business people living and working in Jiangsu and encouraged them to promote more exchanges by sharing their experience with other Hong Kong people.

Mrs Lam pointed out that the Central Government introduced a number of measures to facilitate the development of Hong Kong people living in the Mainland, adding that most of these measures were supported by the Jiangsu Province.

Mrs Lam then met Jiangsu Governor Wu Zhenglong, thanking him for the importance he attaches to partnering with Hong Kong. Mr Wu led a delegation to Hong Kong in April last year and held a three-day carnival to promote Jiangsu culture.

Mrs Lam later attended the second Jiangsu-Hong Kong Summit on Interconnected Development organised by the Jiangsu Provincial Government. She witnessed the signing of agreements on mutual investment projects, including the Jiangsu-Hong Kong centre project.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mrs Lam said such successful undertakings will bring closer economic and trade ties.

She highlighted the Jiangsu-Hong Kong centre project will help attract investment to Nanjing, while a centre for headquarters of Hong Kong-based enterprises as well as a scientific technology centre for youth of the project can serve as a key platform to introduce Hong Kong's professional services to Jiangsu.

Through such efforts, Hong Kong can help Jiangsu enterprises connect to the world, thus diversifying and deepening co-operation between them, she added.

Mrs Lam attended a dinner hosted by Mr Wu in the evening. She will continue her visit to Nanjing tomorrow.