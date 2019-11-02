School must strike a balance

The Hong Kong Design Institute has to strike a balance between privacy concerns and students’ demands when handling the videotape request.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung met the media and made the statement after attending a radio programme today.

He said it is up to the school to decide what the next step is.



“I think the school has already tried their best to provide the information to the students. Whether the students think that it is sufficient or not, I think it's up to the individual students.



"But I think the school has to balance the demand of the students as well as the privacy which it has always been saying that it is a very important consideration on whether it decides to release the videotape or not."