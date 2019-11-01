Public safety ensured

Police’s decision to stop people from entering Lan Kwai Fong last night aimed to ensure public safety.

Police Hong Kong Island Senior Superintendent Ng Lok-chun gave the remarks at a press conference today, saying that they had closely communicated with the Lan Kwai Fong Association.

“Before yesterday, we had a close liaison, close communication with the Lan Kwai Fong Association, telling them that there might be a threat yesterday and how we could have a system or mechanism in place so that we could communicate with each other.

“The sole aim was to ensure the public's safety and that the people going to Lan Kwai Fong yesterday would be celebrating in the safest manner possible.”

He noted they had told the association at around 7.20pm that there would be risks to public safety.

“First of all, there was violence already happening in Mong Kok and Prince Edward. People were actually barricading the roads, setting fires to different places.

“Secondly there was an unauthorised assembly which started in Victoria Park, going all the way to Lan Kwai Fong which was their final destination. We could not be sure what type of elements or what kind of people were in this procession which consisted of around 400 to 500.

“Thirdly, we received information that some troublemakers would be throwing petrol bombs at Police, especially at the time that was busiest in Lan Kwai Fong. And in fact, we spotted around 20 to 30 masked protesters in the vendetta masks, chanting slogans. We could not confirm whether they were violent or not.”