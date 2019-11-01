Police object to 3 rallies

Police today explained why it issued letters of objection for three public order events planned for this weekend on Hong Kong Island.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung said that Police received applications to hold five public order events and objected to three due to public order and safety concerns.

“We have conducted independent risk assessments for each of these applications and issued letters of objection to three of them out of concern about public safety, public order, and protection of rights and freedoms of others.”

The events Police objected to include public assemblies in Victoria Park and Tamar Park on Saturday and a procession from Harcourt Garden to Victoria Park on Sunday.