Faster payments for gov’t bills

The Government today started accepting payments of taxes, rates and Government rent, and water charges through the Faster Payment System (FPS).

Bills issued by the Inland Revenue Department, the Rating & Valuation Department and the Water Supplies Department on or after November 1 will be printed with FPS QR codes.

For making payments, the public can simply scan the FPS QR codes printed on the relevant government bills using supporting mobile applications of the banks or stored value facilities (SVFs).

To date, 16 banks and five SVFs have joined the scheme to support this service. One more SVF is now enhancing its mobile application and will join the scheme at a later stage.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau said: "The use of the FPS for settling government bills is one of the initiatives in the 2019-20 Budget. This service will provide the public with an additional convenient means to pay government bills and also help promote the wider application of fintech in Hong Kong.

"Depending on the public response, the Government will consider extending the service to other government departments."

