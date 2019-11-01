Student health centre opens

The West Kowloon Government Offices Student Health Service Centre provides health assessments to students enrolled in the Student Health Service.

The West Kowloon Government Offices Student Health Service Centre opened today to provide services to about 32,000 students in each academic year.

Located at the West Kowloon Government Offices, it is the Department of Health's 13th Student Health Service Centre to offer health promotion and disease prevention services for primary and secondary school students.

Primary and secondary day school students who have enrolled in the department’s Student Health Service will be given an annual appointment for health assessment at the centre to receive services meeting the health needs at various stages of their development.

Pupils found to have health problems will be referred to the Student Health Service's Special Assessment Centres, the Hospital Authority's specialist clinics or other institutions for detailed assessment, follow-up or treatment.

Health talks and education will be conducted regularly in the centre for students and parents.

