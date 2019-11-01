HK to participate in expo

Hong Kong will participate in the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be held at the National Exhibition & Convention Center in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.

Around 200 Hong Kong enterprises will participate in the Enterprise & Business Exhibition to showcase to exhibitors and buyers from around the world a wide array of quality Hong Kong products and services and promote Hong Kong as the international commerce and trading platform in Asia.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will depart for Shanghai on November 4 to attend the CIIE’s opening ceremony and relevant events.

He said: "The increase in the number of participating enterprises shows that enterprises hope to make use of the prime opportunity presented by the CIIE in promoting quality Hong Kong products and services to the Mainland and international markets.

"Hong Kong has all along been partnering with Mainland enterprises in exploring new development opportunities and bringing in goods and services from around the world into China, as evidenced from an increase of about 8% in the value of products re-exported to the Mainland via Hong Kong last year.

"The CIIE brings massive opportunities to Hong Kong enterprises interested in exploring the Mainland domestic market. Indeed, the Government is seeking the policy support of the relevant Central authorities on measures to enhance competitiveness of the enterprises in the Mainland domestic market.”

For the Enterprise & Business Exhibition, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council will again set up a Hong Kong Services Zone and a Hong Kong Product Zone, which will be 70% bigger in size compared with last year.

The presence of 47 Hong Kong companies and organisations in the two zones represents a 27% increase over the previous year.

There will be 16 Hong Kong exhibitors at the Hong Kong Services Zone showcasing various services such as infrastructure and architecture, logistics services, design, professional services and information and communications technology.

The Hong Kong Product Zone will mainly showcase 31 Hong Kong exhibitors’ food products, among which 15 are food enterprises joining the CIIE for the first time to promote quality food products manufactured in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board will also join the exhibition to showcase its tourism brand and unique travel experiences. It will highlight multi-destination travel in the Greater Bay Area and promote Hong Kong's diversified travel products.

“‘Hong Kong In’ has once again been adopted as the theme of the Hong Kong Exhibition Area to demonstrate Hong Kong’s edge as a unique gateway linking Mainland China to the world.

“The exhibition will introduce Hong Kong’s role, contributions and participation in the past 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, as well as the milestones and opportunities of Hong Kong’s trade and economic development, including those brought about by the Belt & Road Initiative and the development of the Guandong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area,” said Mr Yau.

Multimedia technologies and interactive devices such as curved projection screens, a game projection wall, table and holograms will be used to present video and animation content.

Six Hong Kong groups will also stage performances in contemporary dance, a cappella, Chinese and Western percussion as well as jazz, classical and pop music.

Besides the Enterprise & Business Exhibition and the Country Pavilion for Trade & Investment, the second CIIE will also consist of the Hongqiao International Economic Forum themed "Opening-up & Innovation for Win-win Cooperation", comprising an opening ceremony and five parallel sessions.

Dignitaries of various countries and regions as well as representatives of international organisations will deliver remarks at the forum. Chief Executive Carrie Lam will speak on the topic of artificial intelligence and innovative development.