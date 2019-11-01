FS concludes London visit

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (left) pays a courtesy call on Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Liu Xiaoming in London.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan concluded his visit in London by first paying a courtesy call on Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Liu Xiaoming.

Mr Chan said that apart from further enhancing economic partnership between Hong Kong and the UK, he also introduced Hong Kong's latest situation and the Government's efforts in response to recent social incidents when meeting with leaders of different sectors.

He emphasised that Hong Kong's financial system is sound and resilient and running smoothly. The effective implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle and unchanging institutional strengths such as the rule of law will help the city to meet challenges.

The finance chief also met UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid to exchange views on strengthening Hong Kong-UK partnerships in various areas such as fintech, infrastructure financing and green finance.

He underlined the deep links between London and Hong Kong as two international finance centres and encouraged further co-operation at the government and regulatory levels riding on the UK-Hong Kong Financial Services Government Dialogue held this May.

Mr Chan will arrive in Hong Kong this afternoon.