Rioters’ acts condemned

The Government strongly condemned rioters for disrupting social order.

In a statement tonight, the Government pointed out that some protesters took part in unauthorised assemblies in Mong Kok and the Lan Kwai Fong area in Central this evening.

It noted that rioters seriously disrupted traffic by blocking roads, while others hurled petrol bombs with no regard to public safety.

The Government also expressed deep regret that despite its repeated clarifications that no deaths resulted from an incident at the MTR Prince Edward Station on August 31, some people still deliberately chose to be misled by online rumours and responded to calls for unauthorised assemblies.

These illegal acts that have disrupted social order and jeopardised people's safety are completely unacceptable. The Police will strictly enforce the law and will not condone such acts.

The Government appealed to the public not to participate in unauthorised assemblies or processions and stay away from violence.