SJ praises Chief Justice

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal Geoffrey Ma for his invaluable contribution to the Judiciary over the years.

Ms Cheng issued a statement after the announcement of Mr Ma’s retirement today and lauded him for upholding judicial independence and enhancing its transparency and service efficiency.

Chief Justice Ma is also dedicated to perfecting the judicial system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, she said.

As the Chief Justice, Mr Ma has spared no effort in explaining the way justice is administered in Hong Kong, thereby enhancing public awareness of the legal system which is the key to its continuing utility and acceptance.

Under his leadership, the Court of Final Appeal moved into the old Supreme Court located on Jackson Road in 2015, signifying a milestone in the history of the Judiciary.

The completion of the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in 2016 also provided much needed space for the effective operation of courts.

Ms Cheng noted that Mr Ma endeavoured to maintain the best quality judges in the Hong Kong Judiciary. He proposed to extend the retirement ages of judges at all levels of court to retain talents and attract candidates with professional qualities to join the Judiciary.

During his tenure, non-permanent judges from other common law jurisdictions of the Court of Final Appeal were of eminent reputation. They include the first two female judges appointed to the Court of Final Appeal. Their appointment marked a historic moment in Hong Kong.

Ms Cheng also noted that Chief Justice Ma is well respected by the local legal sector and international community.

She wished him a happy retirement.