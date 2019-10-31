Welfare chief tours childcare services

Dr Law (first left) is briefed on the physiotherapy services provided for children with special needs.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (second right) inspects the sensory integration training provided by Heep Hong Society Lei Yue Mun Centre for children with special needs.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong today visited Heep Hong Society Lei Yue Mun Centre to learn about its pre-school rehabilitation services.

Dr Law toured the Special Child Care Centre and the Early Education & Training Centre.



The two centres provide occupational therapy, physiotherapy and speech therapy as well as daily training and care services for children aged 2 to under 6 with moderate to severe disabilities as well as children from birth to under the age of 6 with different levels of disabilities.

Dr Law chatted with staff, as well as parents to learn more about how pre-school to adult support services and after school support could relieve their childcare burden.

The Government will increase the total number of service places for Special Child Care Centres and Early Education & Training Centres by about 1,200 to 6,700 in three years from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

A 20-month pilot project will also be implemented at the kindergartens and child care centres participating in the On-site Pre-school Rehabilitation Services in early 2020 to provide early intervention services for children with signs of special needs.

Dr Law said the Government is committed to strengthening support for pre-school children with special needs through early intervention rehabilitation services to better prepare them for mainstream education in future.