Chief Justice to retire in 2021

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said she fully respects Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal Geoffrey Ma’s decision to retire on January 11, 2021, upon reaching the statutory retirement age of 65.

Mr Ma became the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s second Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal on September 1, 2010.

He explained that by January 11, 2021, he will have completed more than 10 years’ service as Chief Justice and nearly 20 years as a judge.

The Chief Justice added that he believes retiring at 65 is in the best interest of the Judiciary and it is consistent with his personal wishes, as he would like to spend more time with his family.

Mr Ma asserted that proper succession planning is of vital importance and he is confident that his successor will carry on the mission of upholding the rule of law and maintaining the independence of Hong Kong's judiciary.

He reiterated that the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary are cornerstones of the community and described his tenure as the honour of a lifetime.

“I consider it to have been the greatest honour in my life to be able to serve the Hong Kong community and to lead the Judiciary. This I will continue to do until my last day in office.”

The Chief Executive paid tribute to Mr Ma for his sterling contribution to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the independence of the judiciary as prescribed under the Basic Law and efforts made in ensuring effective judicial administration.

She wished him a happy retirement and thanked him for his exemplary leadership in maintaining the highest professional standards, in spearheading reforms, and in enhancing the efficiency and transparency of the Judiciary.

Mrs Lam said she has requested the Judiciary to activate the procedures for appointment of a new Chief Justice in accordance with the Basic Law and other relevant statutory requirements.

The Chief Executive makes the appointment on the Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission’s recommendation, and the Chief Executive shall obtain the endorsement of the Legislative Council and report the appointment to the National People's Congress Standing Committee for the record.

The Judiciary estimates that it willl take at least nine months to complete the constitutional procedures to appoint the next Chief Justice.

By making the announcement of Mr Ma's retirement at this stage, it is hoped that the appointment process can be completed by the summer of 2020, thereby allowing sufficient time to facilitate a smooth transition, the Judiciary said.