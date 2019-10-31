DC poll candidates confirmed

The names of the 1,090 validly nominated candidates for the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election and their numbers on the ballot papers determined by drawing lots were gazetted today.

The candidates will compete for the 452 seats in the 18 districts on November 24.

Over 600 ordinary polling stations and 23 dedicated polling stations will be opened that day for about 4.13 million electors listed on the 2019 Final Register to cast their votes.

The ordinary polling stations and the three dedicated polling stations set up at police stations will be open from 7.30am to 10.30pm.

The 20 dedicated polling stations set up in penal institutions, for security reasons, will be open from 9am to 4pm.

Click here for the gazette notices and candidate information.