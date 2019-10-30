Joshua Law inspects archives

Mr Law (right) is briefed on the production of microfilm.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (centre) visits the Government Records Service, examining an archival record at the archives repository.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited the Government Records Service under the Administration Wing today.

Mr Law met Director of Administration Esther Leung and senior staff to receive an update on the department's work and challenges in managing government records.

He surveyed the Public Records Office to understand how colleagues acquire, appraise and preserve records and materials of enduring value and make them available for public access.

He then inspected the Preservation Service Office to learn about the daily duties including digitising archival holdings, producing microfilm and conserving damaged records of archival value.

Touring the exhibition hall and search room, Mr Law was briefed about public programmes including exhibitions, seminars, workshops and group visits, which are organised regularly to promote public awareness of local documentary heritage.

During a tea gathering with staff, he encouraged them to continue preserving and promoting Hong Kong’s documentary heritage.