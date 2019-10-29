Patrick Nip backs nomination ruling

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip stated today that Returning Officers consider each nomination for the District Council Ordinary Election in accordance with electoral laws and the legal opinion.

Asked by reporters about the invalidation of Joshua Wong’s nomination for the District Council Ordinary Election 2019, Mr Nip explained that according to the Basic Law, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government respects and safeguards Hong Kong residents' rights to vote and stand for elections.

“But at the same time, we have a duty to promote and implement the Basic Law and also to uphold the Basic Law, and to ensure that our elections will be conducted in accordance with the Basic Law and relevant electoral laws.

“In deciding the validity of a nomination, it is the duty and power of the Returning Officer to consider each and every application in accordance with the electoral laws, the relevant information and evidence collected as necessary and the legal opinion, and then make a decision.”

He said the reasons for the invalidation will be published for the public to inspect, adding that there is an established mechanism to proceed should any nominee disagree with the decision.

“For those nominees who have any questions or disagree with the decision of the Returning Officer, he or she could proceed with the election petition. So that is the established mechanism and we act in accordance with the Basic Law and also the relevant electoral laws.”