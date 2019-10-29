CE to visit Shanghai, Nanjing

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will leave for Shanghai and Nanjing on October 31.

Mrs Lam will officiate at the opening ceremony of the mega cultural event Festival Hong Kong 2019 - A Cultural Extravaganza@Shanghai on November 1.

She will meet leaders of the Shanghai Municipal Government and attend a Hong Kong and Shanghai cultural and creative co-operation conference at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences on the same day.

Mrs Lam will visit Nanjing on November 2 to address the second Jiangsu-Hong Kong Summit on Interconnected Development and witness the signing of the 7th Jiangsu-Hong Kong Co-operation Joint Meeting minutes between the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Jiangsu Province.

She will also take part in programmes related to Festival Hong Kong 2019 - A Cultural Extravaganza@Shanghai on November 4.

The next day, Mrs Lam will attend the opening ceremony of the 2nd China International Import Expo and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, and speak on the "Artificial Intelligence & Innovative Development" theme as well as tour the Hong Kong Exhibition Area and the Enterprise & Business Exhibition.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah will join part of the visit.

Mrs Lam will return to Hong Kong the evening of November 5. During her absence, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive.