Returning officer's decision backed

The Government supported a Returning Officer’s decision to invalidate a candidate’s nomination for the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election, adding there is no question of political censorship.

In a statement issued today, the Government said the candidate cannot possibly comply with the requirements of the relevant electoral laws, since advocating or promoting self-determination is contrary to the content of the declaration that the law requires a candidate to make to uphold the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The Basic Law stipulates that Hong Kong people have the right to vote and the right to stand for elections in accordance with law.

The statement pointed out that the Government has all along respected and safeguarded these rights. However, it also has a duty to implement and uphold the Basic Law and ensure all elections will be conducted in accordance with the Basic Law and relevant electoral laws.

It also noted self-determination or changing the Hong Kong SAR system by supporting Hong Kong independence is inconsistent with the constitutional and legal status of the Hong Kong SAR as stipulated in the Basic Law, as well as the People’s Republic of China’s established basic policies regarding Hong Kong.

The statement said decisions made by returning officers aim to ensure that the poll is held in strict accordance with the Basic Law and other applicable laws in an open, honest and fair manner.

There is no question of any political censorship, restriction of the freedom of speech or deprivation of the right to stand for elections as alleged by some members of the community, it added.