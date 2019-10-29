Surrender case further explained

The Government's assistance to the homicide case suspect who wishes to turn himself in to Taiwan must fully respect that he is a free man with free will, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Speaking ahead of an Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam told reporters that the suspect, Chan Tong-kai, wrote to her expressing his determination to turn himself in to Taiwan and to accept responsibility for what he has done.

“He also asked for the Government’s facilitation and assistance. But he is a free man, so our facilitation has to fully respect that he is a free man, he has a free will.

“So at the working level, the law enforcement agency of Hong Kong has approached the law enforcement agency in Taiwan to see what arrangements could be put in place to facilitate his return to Taiwan.”

However, Mrs Lam noted the matter has been complicated by different and confusing messages coming from the Taiwan side.

“Chan and his family are probably trying to clarify some of these messages before he could make up his mind on the timing to go back to Taiwan. And those clarifications are necessary in order to ensure a fair trial.

“Meanwhile, because he was also worried about his safety, we have put in place some appropriate arrangements to ensure his safety, and it is not proper for me to go into detail.”