Central Gov't support assured

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said the Central Government has been very supportive and remains confident that she and her administration can handle the current situation in Hong Kong.

Ahead of an Executive Council meeting this morning, Mrs Lam was responding to media questions on a news report claiming the Central Government plans to replace her as Chief Executive.

She said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesman has already clarified that - that was a very malicious and maybe politically driven speculation or rumour.

“As far as I’m concerned, from the beginning of this social unrest till now, the Central Government has been very supportive and remains confident that I myself, my political team and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, particularly Police, will be able to handle the situation and end violence and return Hong Kong to normal as soon as possible.”