Violence must be tackled head-on

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The most effective solution for handling Hong Kong’s current situation is to tackle the violence head-on, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Speaking ahead of an Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said resorting to measures that will appease the violent rioters is not a solution for the Government.

“I feel that many Hong Kong people, yes, they may have some unhappiness and grievances about the Government’s policies, about the Government’s handling of this major crisis, but the time now is really to put in all of our efforts to say 'No' to violence in order to have a chance to put an end to this extreme violence that we have seen."

Mrs Lam noted that she had watched a news report over the weekend in which peaceful protesters were interviewed on how they have seen the evolution of the situation.

“Likewise, on our part, we understand and appreciate the peaceful protesters’ concerns. But until and unless we tackle the violence and put an end to it, it is very difficult to continue the political dialogue that we have done.”

The Chief Executive also said she is committed to dialogue with members of the public and to changing government policies, but the first thing must be to stop the violence.

“If there are a large number of people legitimising the violence, or even glorifying the violence, I am afraid it will make it even more difficult for us to tackle this situation.”