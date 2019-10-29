Police identification improved



Police have implemented a new policy that requires officers to show their operational call signs for easier identification.



Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung said the move aims to address public concern over identifying frontline officers.



The call signs are printed on white tags attached to uniforms. They should help people identify officers’ formation and posting.



He said if the public feel aggrieved by a particular police officer, they can file a report with the Complaints Against Police Office using the officer’s unique call sign.



“Our new policy is to strike a fair balance between protection of our officers against doxxing and proper identification of officers,” he added.