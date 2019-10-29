Journalists not affected by injunction

Journalists are not the target of the temporary injunction that provides Police and their families legal protection from doxxing.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung made the statement during today’s press conference when explaining the court order.

“The High Court has granted an interim injunction order to restrain doxxing and harassment against police officers and their families.

“As a matter of fact, so far over 2,600 police officers and their family members have had their personal data leaked unlawfully and online.

“Some of these victims have received a large amount of nuisance calls and even death threats as a result.”

While asserting the injunction does not affect reporters, Mr Tse said it does ban unlawful and willful acts like publishing the personal data of police officers and their families without consent, as well as intimidation and harassment.

“This injunction does not target reporters who are carrying out professional and lawful reporting. If you are a reporter conducting fair and lawful journalism, rest assured that you will not be affected by this injunction.”