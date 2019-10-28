MTR team is working hard

The Mass Transit Railway Corporation has been working hard to return rail services back to normal.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan made the remarks when the media asked when full MTR services are expected to resume given passengers are inconvenienced by early shut downs.

The secretary explained that the system has been repeatedly damaged or vandalised over the past months.

“The MTRC team has been working very hard to bring everything back to their expected standard and safety requirement.”

Mr Chan then called on society to refrain from damaging the MTR or other facilities commuters rely on.

“I would (like to) appeal to fellow citizens not to try or even think about damaging the MTR facilities or other transport facilities because the damage would cause inconvenience or even safety concerns to other fellow citizens.”