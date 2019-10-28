Police condemn violence, vandals

Police today strongly condemned violent protests and vandalistic acts by rioters in various Kowloon districts yesterday.

In a statement, Police said some people called on others to join an unlawful assembly in Tsim Sha Tsui yesterday afternoon.

Without notifying Police, a large number of protesters gathered illegally in Tsim Sha Tsui, Yau Ma Tei, Mong Kok and Sham Shui Po where they vandalised facilities and attacked police officers.

Masked rioters paralysed traffic by blocking main roads with barricades, setting fires and used a saw to topple a lamppost.

They hurled petrol bombs at police stations, broke into and torched shops, vandalised banks and hurled smoke grenades at MTR exits.

Some rioters hurled petrol bombs at police officers and attacked them with hard objects.

Police made it clear that masked rioters’ blatant defiance of the law should not be condoned and repeatedly warned protesters against unlawful assemblies.

Since the situation deteriorated rapidly, Police dispersed the rioters with minimum necessary force to stop the violence.

Some rioters took the law into their own hands by beating up bystanders, overstepping the bottom line of any civilised society.

At night some rioters assaulted a man in Yau Ma Tei who was left bleeding from his head, while another man was beat up by rioters in Mong Kok.

Police reiterated that violent behaviour will not be tolerated. Resolute enforcement action will be taken to bring all lawbreakers to justice.