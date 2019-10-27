Illegal acts strongly condemned

The Government has strongly condemned rioters' acts, which seriously undermined social order and jeopardised people's lives and property.

In a statement this evening, it said protesters participated in unauthorised assemblies in a number of Kowloon districts today, where rioters once again went on the rampage and committed arson in various places.

Rioters blocked a number of thoroughfares, seriously disrupting traffic this afternoon. They also attacked police officers.

From the evening onwards, some masked rioters assaulted members of the public who held different views, set fires to burn shops and entrances of Mass Transit Railway stations, and hurled petrol bombs at government office buildings, police stations and police officers.

Those acts posed a serious threat to the safety of members of the public and police officers at the scene.

The statement said Police will strictly enforce the law to stop illegal acts and bring offenders to justice to restore public order as soon as possible. Protesters should not fall foul of the law.

It also advised members of the public to stay away from where rioters are to protect their own safety.