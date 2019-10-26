No further damage to MTR urged

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan today said Mass Transit Railway services could return to normal soon if there is no further damage inflicted on railway facilities.

Speaking to the media after attending a radio programme this morning, Mr Chan said he believes that every Hong Kong citizen would like to have the MTR resume normal service.

“What we have experienced in the past months is that we do suffer quite a lot from vandalism, and the system needs a lot of time to repair and check to ensure its safety and integrity before it can provide services.

“Therefore, I hope and I would beg fellow citizens to stay calm and peaceful today and tomorrow, and let us have another week of peace time.

“Then I am confident that the mass transit (railway services) will gradually resume normal.”

On the duties of the Urban Renewal Authority (URA) to provide more transitional housing and Starter Homes, as outlined in the Chief Executive's 2019 Policy Address, Mr Chan said the Government anticipates there might be financial pressure on the authority.

“The Chief Executive has made it very clear that if there is a need, the Government will duly consider to support the URA. It all depends on circumstances because as of now the financial health of the URA is still very positive.”