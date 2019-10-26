Taiwan must act on homicide case

Hong Kong has called on Taiwan authorities to clear the hurdle for Taiwan homicide case suspect Chan Tong-kai’s entry as soon as possible and return the case’s handling to the judicial system.

In a statement tonight, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government said Hong Kong had contacted Taiwan’s relevant authorities and communicated on arrangements regarding Chan’s decision to voluntarily face trial in Taiwan.

The statement explained that since Chan expressed there had recently been different legal views and comments surrounding his case, he would consolidate the opinions and consult his legal representative, in order to face a fair trial in Taiwan.

As Chan has served his sentence and has been discharged from prison, he is now a free man. It is Chan’s decision when he will go to Taiwan. The HKSAR Government must respect Chan's wish and cannot force him against his will. This has nothing to do with “political maneuvering”.

Hong Kong reiterated that Chan’s decision to turn himself in to Taiwan was out of his own free will. Taiwan should not irresponsibly question Chan’s motivation and politicise the case, as he is a remorseful young man who is willing to face his guilt.

Chan’s decision should be regarded as a necessary account to the deceased and her family members, as well as out of respect for Taiwan's legal system.

“We hope that Taiwan authorities would handle the case pragmatically to allow this young man to have a fair trial and give him an opportunity for self-redemption.”

The statement said upholding the rule of law and acting according to the law has always been Hong Kong’s stance and this has never changed. Taiwan should respect Hong Kong’s adoption of territoriality principle in respect of criminal jurisdiction in its judicial system.

It should also stop misleading the public by wrongly accusing Hong Kong of failing to exercise its jurisdiction over the case. The comment that there was no trial in Hong Kong is totally unfounded.

In fact, Chan had already faced trial in Hong Kong court. He was convicted and sentenced to jail, and had already been discharged upon serving his sentence.

“We hope Taiwan authorities could show its sincerity, understand and facilitate Chan’s wish to shoulder criminal responsibility so as to let the rule of law and justice prevail.”