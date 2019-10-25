Gov’t responds to UK motion

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government stated today that foreign legislatures should not interfere in any form in the city’s internal affairs.

The SAR Government issued the statement after the UK Parliament House of Lords passed a motion on Hong Kong.

An SAR Government spokesman said the basic policies of the People’s Republic of China regarding Hong Kong as enshrined in the Sino-British Joint Declaration have been implemented, manifested and stipulated in the Basic Law of the HKSAR of the PRC.

"Since the return to the Motherland, the HKSAR has been exercising 'Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong' and a high degree of autonomy in strict accordance with the Basic Law. The 'one country, two systems' principle has been fully and successfully implemented.

"'One country, two systems' is the best arrangement for maintaining Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability and for making Hong Kong a favourable place to live and work in. The Hong Kong SAR Government will continue to implement the 'one country, two systems' principle resolutely in accordance with the Basic Law."

The statement also noted that safeguarding human rights and freedoms is a constitutional duty of the Hong Kong SAR Government. Article four of the Basic Law stipulates that the Hong Kong SAR shall safeguard the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong SAR residents and of other people there in accordance with the law.

"Human rights and freedoms in Hong Kong are fully protected by the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance and other legislation, in addition to the Basic Law. Also, the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil & Political Rights as applied to Hong Kong shall remain in force.

"The Hong Kong SAR Government attaches great importance to human rights and freedoms and is determined to safeguard them."