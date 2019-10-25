Civil service advisory body formed

An advisory body headed by Victor Fung has been set up to give guidance on training programmes for the civil service and its long-term development strategy.

The Civil Service Bureau said the advisory body will also prepare for the development of the new civil service college.

The Civil Service Training Advisory Board comprises academics, human resource management experts and professionals with rich experience in public administration.

“We hope that members of the advisory board from different backgrounds will provide their professional views to help further enhance training for civil servants in areas including leadership, interactive communication with the public, use of innovation and technology, national development and international affairs,” Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law said.

“Before the establishment of the civil service college, we will continue to enhance training for civil servants to meet the needs of society.”

The chairman and members of the advisory board will serve for three years starting November 1.

