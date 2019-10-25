New building director named

Yu Tak-cheung will be Director of Buildings from October 28.

Deputy Director of Buildings Yu Tak-cheung will succeed Cheung Tin-cheung as Director of Buildings from October 28.

Mr Cheung, after serving the Government for 37 years, will start his pre-retirement leave on the same day.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law said he is confident Mr Yu will be able to lead the Buildings Department to meet the challenges ahead and continue to deliver quality service to the community.

Mr Law said Mr Cheung has made exemplary contributions and led the department in ensuring building safety. He wished Mr Cheung a fulfilling and happy retirement.