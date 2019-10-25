Orderly election urged

The Electoral Affairs Commission today urged all sectors to respect each other and strive to ensure that the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election is conducted in a peaceful, orderly, fair and open manner.

In a statement, the commission noted that last night's briefing session for election candidates and their agents had to end prematurely due to disruptive acts.

The commission said Hong Kong has all along had a very good election culture which should not be destroyed by obstructing the election.

It is believed that all candidates and electors wish the smooth proceeding of the District Council election, it added.

On the appointment for the Southern District Returning Officer (RO), the commission reiterated that it was informed yesterday that the Southern District Officer has been on sick leave, and her post was taken up concurrently by Yau Tsim Mong District Officer Laura Aron.

Following the established mechanism, the commission appoints District Officers in the districts as ROs for elections. The acting appointment of the District Officer was fully handled by the Government, and the commission was not involved. The District Officer's post holder was appointed RO.

The commission reiterated that whether a candidate’s nomination is valid or not is solely determined by the RO according to the legal requirements. It is neither empowered nor involved in making such a decision and would not provide any advice on the RO’s decision.

The commission would not provide any guidelines to the RO for determining whether a candidate’s nomination is valid or not. It will only make practical election arrangements according to the list of validly nominated candidates determined by the RO.

The ruling on the candidates’ validity is bound by the legislation. If the RO decides that a candidate is invalid, the RO must endorse on the nomination form the decision and reasons for it, which will be made available for public inspection.

If the RO’s decision is not accepted, election petitions through judicial proceedings can be made to query the election results.

The commission said it is devoting all efforts to prepare for the election and formulate contingency plans for possible incidents to ensure the ballot is held in an open, fair and honest manner.

As in previous public elections, the election contingency plan may include setting up of a crisis management committee to advise the commission on matters which may affect the election's proceeding, such as inclement weather and public health and safety issues.