Waste reduction efforts redoubled

The Government is boosting support for waste reduction in Hong Kong, as evident in the award of a contract for a pilot scheme to collect plastic recyclables in Eastern District.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong made the remarks after attending a radio programme today.

He said the Government, being supportive of the municipal solid waste charging scheme, has sent a relevant bill to the Legislative Council for review.

“At the same time, we are stepping up our support for waste reductions in Hong Kong,” Mr Wong said, noting a new tender has been approved to gather plastic recyclables in Eastern District.

The contract was awarded yesterday to a company to undertake recycling work in Eastern District under the Pilot Scheme on Collection & Recycling Services of Plastic Recyclable Materials.

“We will expand it to other districts step by step, so that we can support the community to have better, cleaner recycling.”

The environment secretary cited an example of how the Government is taking additional steps to encourage the private sector to recycle even more.

“We use, for instance, the Recycling Fund to support the private sector to recycle the Tetra Pak beverage containers."