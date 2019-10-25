3 historic items declared monuments

The main building of Yuk Hui Temple in Wan Chai was built between 1862 and 1863 with outstanding architectural features.

The rock carving on a cliff at Cape Collinson in Eastern District bears patterns composing of geometric and curved designs.

The Antiquities Authority has declared the rock carving at Cape Collinson in Eastern District, Yuk Hui Temple in Wan Chai and Hau Mei Fung Ancestral Hall in Sheung Shui as monuments.

The declaration, under the Antiquities & Monuments Ordinance, was gazetted today.

The rock carving at Cape Collinson is located at about 11 m above sea level on a cliff at Cape Collinson in Eastern District. It was discovered by a citizen who made report to the Antiquities & Monuments Office in October, 2018.

The rock carving measures about 160 cm in height and 260 cm in width, a size similar to the rock carving on Tung Lung Chau, the largest rock carving found in Hong Kong.

Its patterns, composed of geometric and curved designs, closely resemble those on Bronze Age artefacts and the other eight rock carvings in Hong Kong, which were declared monuments during the 1970s and 1980s, in particular the rock carvings at Big Wave Bay and Tung Lung Chau.

Yuk Hui Temple was built by local residents of Wan Chai for worshipping Pak Tai. It serves as an important historic landmark of the district’s early development and an icon of the local community's identity.

The temple consists of a central main building and two side buildings. The main building was built in the Qing dynasty, from 1862 to 1863. The building on the left was originally a communal hall, while the right side one was a school.

The main structure is a two-hall, three-bay building with outstanding architectural features. A large bronze statue of Pak Tai, which bears an inscription marking the 31st year of the Wanli reign (1603) of the Ming dynasty, is enshrined in the pavilion of the main building.

Exquisite historic Shiwan ceramic decorations, including figurines portraying Chinese folk stories, can be found on the main ridge and gabled corner walls of the main building's entrance hall.

The completion year of the temple was inscribed on a ridge purlin of the entrance hall, which is rarely seen in traditional Chinese buildings in Hong Kong.

Hau Mei Fung Ancestral Hall in Kam Tsin, Sheung Shui was built around the late 18th century. It has been mainly used as a family ancestral hall for worshipping ancestors.

The ancestral hall is a typical Qing vernacular two-hall, three-bay building. The rear hall is fronted by a porch with a humpbacked roof, which is rarely seen in traditional Chinese buildings in Hong Kong.

The decorative plastered relief and sculptures on the main ridges and wall friezes are exquisite. Ornate wood carvings of auspicious animals, flowers, geometric patterns and Chinese folk stories are found on the timber structures and the ancestral shrine.