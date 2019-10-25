Positive response to training course

The special training scheme launched earlier this month to help to those recently unemployed or under-employed has drawn a positive response, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said.

Speaking to the media after attending a radio talkshow today, Dr Law said the number of applications has been on the rise.



“The numbers that I have seen more than a week ago already amounted to a few thousand new applicants to this new scheme that the Employees Retraining Board has launched in early October.



“And I see that the demand for such training, no matter it is skill-related or job-related or any skill enhancement programme, they are quite reasonably popular.”

On suggestions to increase the scheme’s subsidy which is capped at $4,000 a month, Dr Law said this would require law revisions.

However, given the present situation, it is not possible to amend the relevant ordinance before the end of this Legislative Council session, he added.