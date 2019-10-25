93K flats forecast

The projected private flat supply for the next three to four years is 93,000 units, unchanged from the previous estimate.

The Transport & Housing Bureau today said there were 10,000 unsold units in completed projects at the end of September.

There were 60,000 units under construction, excluding those pre-sold by developers, and 23,000 units from disposed sites where construction can start any time.

The number of flats under construction in the third quarter was 10,500, while the number of units completed for the period was 4,400.

