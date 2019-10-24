Wildlife-resistant bins rolled out

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department has rolled out three new designs of bins and containers to reduce the nuisance caused by animals such as wild pigs and monkeys searching for food at outdoor refuse facilities.

One of the newly-designed rubbish bins is housed in a fenced enclosure fixed to the ground to prevent wild pigs from pushing it over. The smaller opening and the roller of the enclosure also stop the animals from climbing into it.

The second type of bin has a tightly closed lid so that monkeys cannot access the rubbish, while the foot pedal allows for people to open the lid easily.

The third new design also uses a foot pedal and features slits on the sides and at the back of the bin, making it easier to secure it to a nearby structure such as a railing or a lamppost to prevent it from being upended by wild animals.

The wildlife-resistant bins and containers can be found at some refuse collection facilities managed by the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department, covering more than 40 trial locations across eight districts.

Briefing the media on the features of the new bins and containers, Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department Wetland & Fauna Conservation Officer Chan Po-lam said the bins are concentrated in urban fringe areas and target mainly monkeys and wild pigs.

“The locations of testing the bins are near the urban fringe areas because in recent years, we found that more and more wild pigs and monkeys like to go to urban areas to disturb the garbage.”

The Government will review the effectiveness of the new designs and make improvements when necessary.