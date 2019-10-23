FS to visit London

Financial Secretary Paul Chan will depart for London on October 25.

During his stay, Mr Chan will meet UK government officials and Members of Parliament, as well as members of the business sector, to brief them on Hong Kong's latest developments.

He will address the Hong Kong Dinner in London, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, as well as a luncheon hosted by the Hong Kong Association to promote Hong Kong-UK bilateral trade ties.

Mr Chan will also take part in several roundtable discussions and give an update on the city’s development in fintech, green finance, the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.



From October 28 to 30, the finance chief will lead a fintech delegation of around 20 members to visit a fintech accelerator and incubator and meet with startups in London to bolster collaboration between the two economies in promoting financial innovation.



He will also visit an academic institute and meet Hong Kong people staying in the UK and students studying there.



Mr Chan will return to Hong Kong on November 1. During his absence, Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau will act as Financial Secretary.