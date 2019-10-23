Rail project in pipeline

The Government is set to ask the MTR Corporation (MTRC) to start the detailed planning and design for the Tuen Mun South Extension in the coming year.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan told legislators today that the Government aims for the project works to start as early as possible.

He said in planning the extension, the Government needs to consider the impacts on nearby residents arising from the proposed alignment and the possible mitigation measures.

Due to the tight housing supply and the potential housing supply that may be brought about by railway development, the Government is also reviewing the proposal submitted by the MTRC in this light.

Having examined the MTRC’s proposal and considered the project’s urgency and the land development potential that may be brought about, the Government plans to request the corporation to commence the detailed planning and design for the project in the coming year.

On earlier media reports about the extension’s station locations and funding arrangement, Mr Chan clarified that the Government did not release information about the project through any channel or person.

As the Government is still reviewing the MTRC’s proposal in light of the potential housing supply, it is not in a position to disclose further information about the extension at this stage.

Mr Chan reiterated that, before finalising any new railway scheme, the Government will follow established procedures to consult the public, the Legislative Council and District Councils concerned on the scheme’s details.