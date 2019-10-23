HK will do everything it can: SJ

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng said Hong Kong will do everything it can to ensure that justice is done.

Speaking to the media on the Taiwan homicide case after today’s Legislative Council meeting, Ms Cheng said the working level between Police and the relevant authorities in Taiwan will operate insofar as the law permits and insofar as it is doable.

When reporters asked if there is any judicial co-operation, she said: “We do not at the moment have a legal framework that will allow a formal arrangement for that. But at the working level, there are many things that Police and the other relevant law enforcement agencies may be able to do.”