Ombudsman's advice accepted

The Environmental Protection Department said recommendations by the Ombudsman are coherent with its multi-pronged approach to promote electric vehicles development.

The department made the statement today in response to the Ombudsman’s direct investigation report on government planning and support for electric private vehicles’ facilities.

The department thanked the Ombudsman for the report, adding that it will implement the recommendations proactively.

On the supply of electric private cars, the Government reviewed the first registration tax concession arrangement for electric vehicles in 2017 and 2018 to encourage manufacturers to roll out more economical electric car models.

Owing to the gradual increase of electric private cars in recent years, the Financial Secretary announced in the 2019-20 Budget that the Government would allocate $120 million to extend public electric vehicle charging networks in government car parks in the coming three years.

Around 1,200 additional public chargers are expected to be put in place by 2022, bringing the total number to around 1,700.

Additionally, the Government announced in 2019 Policy Address that a $2 billion pilot subsidy scheme has been set aside to subsidise eligible car parks of existing private residential buildings to install electric vehicle charging-enabling facilities.

The department made it clear that the Government will continue to explain to the public its rationale behind promoting electric vehicle-related measures and arrangements.