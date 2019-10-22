Voter registers suspended

The arrangement for public inspection of the 2019 Final Registers of Electors/Voters is suspended until further notice, the Registration & Electoral Office announced today.

The Junior Police Officers’ Association filed a judicial review application seeking an urgent interim injunction to prohibit the Electoral Registration Officer from making the 2019 Final Registers of Electors/Voters available for public inspection and providing relevant particulars to any other persons.

It made an appeal after the Court of First Instance dismissed the application.

The Court of Appeal today allowed the appeal and granted an interim injunction order restraining the Registration & Electoral Office from arranging for public inspection of the final registers, which show electors’ names with their principal residential addresses.

The order also restrained the office from providing extracts of the final registers or relevant information to members of the public, until the disposal of the appeal.

The office's provision of an extract of the final register to a validly nominated candidate pursuant to the Electoral Affairs Commission (Electoral Procedure) (District Councils) Regulation is not affected.