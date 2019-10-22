Hiking trail stamps to be issued

October 22, 2019
Hongkong Post will issue a set of special stamps on the theme "Hong Kong Hiking Trails Series No. 2: MacLehose Trail". 

 

The set of 10 $2 stamps showcases impressive scenes of the trail’s 10 sections, including the captivating red autumn leaves of Tai Lam Sweet Gum Woods, the spectacular coastal landscape of Sai Kung and a panorama of the bustling urban area at the foot of Lion Rock. 

 

Special features include stamps printed with soil from the trail and an arrow sign laser-cut on each stamp.

 

The stamps and associated products will go on sale on October 24.

 

