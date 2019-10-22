Sea clean-up drill held

A shoreline cleaning team conducts an oil clean-up drill at Tai Wan To, a non-gazetted beach on Lamma Island.

Government departments conduct joint exercises off the western coast of Lamma Island to test their marine pollution responses.

Government departments today conducted joint exercises off the western coast of Lamma Island to test their marine pollution responses to oil spills, and the spread of hazardous and noxious substances in Hong Kong waters.

The drills simulated a collision between an oil tanker and a container vessel, leading to a fuel spill from the tanker and three containers loaded with white phosphorus falling overboard.

An oil spill response team cleaned the oil from the sea surface.

The Fire Services Department and other response groups were tasked to contain and handle the hazardous substances.

After the simulated oil spill, the oil tanker anchored at Ha Mei Wan at Lamma Island and a salvage team transferred the oil from the damaged tank and patched up the leak.

An oil combat team deployed floating barrier booms around the oil tanker to prevent the spill from spreading.

The exercise also simulated the spraying of oil dispersant with water from pollution control vessels and a Government Flying Service helicopter onto the oil on the sea surface, as well as the use of oil skimmers and other equipment.

Simultaneously, a shoreline cleaning team conducted an oil clean-up drill at Tai Wan To, a non-gazetted beach on Lamma Island. The response groups lifted the damaged containers from the sea.

The Marine Department co-ordinated the exercises with the Environmental Protection Department.

The Fire Services Department, Government Flying Service, Police Force, Government Laboratory and Civil Aid Service took part.