Gov't supports tourism sector

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Commerce & Economic Development Bureau is in the final stage of agreeing on measures to help the travel sector cope with the current downturn in business.

Speaking during a media briefing today, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau said: “We have been talking to the travel industry on how to help them, because they are the most hard-hit sector suffering from a loss of business as evident from the very drastic reduction of tourists coming to Hong Kong.”

In addition, the bureau, in conjunction with the Hong Kong Tourism Board and the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong, is considering providing measures to support the operation of travel agents. Further details will be announced by the bureau separately after consulting the trade.

“You may appreciate that I cannot comment on rumours which might be speculating on what sort of measures we are rolling out. But we should be in the more or less final stage of agreeing with the industry on what way we can help them. In general, there are a few directions that we are working on together with the trade.

“First and foremost is how to provide certain incentives for them to bring in some business.

“As we try to restore peace and as we appeal to the people to resume order, nothing should stop us working together with the trade and finding some ways to help, to boost business. That is direction number one.”

Mr Yau added that secondly, in considering any measures, the Government will try to keep both companies and the workforce intact.

“The third one, is we will try to find a solution which can provide immediate relief instead of waiting for some months. While some measures may need to go to the Legislative Council for additional funding, we are hoping to find ways and means so that we can provide certain relief which can be used by the trade without any delay. So these are the directions that we are working on.”