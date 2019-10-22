Transport trade gets fuel subsidies

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan today said the introduction of new fuel subsidies can help relieve the transport sector’s operating pressure in the current economic environment.

Together with Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, Mr Chan met the media to announce additional measures to support local enterprises.



The measures include offering taxis and minibuses a $1 discount per litre of liquid petroleum gas (LPG), that is, approximately a one-third discount for six months for LPG taxis and minibuses, and reimbursing one-third of the actual diesel cost for six months for each diesel minibus.



The five franchised bus companies and 22 franchised and licensed ferry services will also be reimbursed one-third of the actual fuel cost for six months.



Mr Chan said: “The public transport sector has been the hardest hit because of the marches and demonstrations on the streets.

“You asked whether or not this kind of subsidy scheme would help relieve the operating pressure of the transport sector, I think it would.

“But more importantly, if society could come to harmony with fewer demonstrations, and perhaps a stoppage of violence, that would help even more than we could offer.”