More support for HK firms

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Government today announced a new round of measures costing about $2 billion in total to support enterprises and safeguard jobs in the retail, catering, transport and tourism sectors.

Briefing the media on the new measures, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said: “The first two rounds of measures have been welcomed by the community and the sectors related. But since the economic situation is worsening quite fast, we are rolling out this third package targeting certain sectors which are hard hit.”

A fuel subsidy will be provided for the transport trade for six months or a one-off fuel subsidy. At a cost of $1.36 billion, it will benefit 61,000 taxi and red minibus drivers, 180 public transport operators, and owners of 130,000 commercial vehicles and vessels.

A one-off survey fee subsidy will be provided for local commercial marine vessels, costing about $16.5 million and benefitting 6,300 vessels.

Further to the rental recessions announced in August, the rental of more facilities leased by the Government will also be reduced by 50% for six months, with retrospective effect from October 1.

They include fee-paying public car parks under the Lands Department, Government Property Agency (GPA) and Leisure & Cultural Services Department (LCSD); supermarkets, superstores, a shopping mall and vending machines under the GPA; and shops, light refreshment kiosks and civic centre facilities under the LCSD.

These additional rental recessions will cost about $585 million.

Mr Chan said the Government will seek funding approval from the Legislative Council as soon as possible for measures that require additional resources.

In addition, the Commerce & Economic Development Bureau, in conjunction with the Tourism Board and the Travel Industry Council, is considering providing measures to support the operation of travel agents. It will announce the details after consulting the trade.

Mr Chan said: “Going forward, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and if there are areas that require further assistance, we won’t hesitate to roll out additional measures to help.”

The idea is to weather through these difficulties with the community in the spirit of sustaining enterprises, protecting jobs and relieving the burden of Hong Kong people, he added.