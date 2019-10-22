Tertiary education body revamped

The Government today announced the new composition and functions of the Committee on Self-financing Post-secondary Education (CSPE).

The revamp, which will take effect from November 1, will implement the recommendation in the report of the Task Force on Review of Self-financing Post-secondary Education.

Prof Anthony Cheung will continue to lead the CSPE, which will be comprised of new members from the local post-secondary sector and other sectors. The committee will also include two non-local experts for the first time.

The revamped committee will foster strategic co-ordination of self-financing post-secondary institutions, in respect of their positioning and the offering of programmes, and advise on the parameters and operation of further support measures.

It will reform the regulatory regime for the self-financing sector, particularly by offering views on proposed amendments to the Post Secondary Colleges Ordinance, and upgrade the quality of the sector, including ways to enhance the accreditation standards and practices for it.

To enable the committee to carry out its duties more effectively, three sub-committees will be set up under it to specialise in support measures, quality assurance as well as regulation and co-ordination.

Welcoming the committee's new composition, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung expressed confidence that the revamped CSPE will actively engage stakeholders and offer wise counsel to the Government on key issues relating to the sector.

He added: “As published in the Chief Executive's 2019 Policy Address Supplement, we will launch a new Enhancement and Start-up Grant Scheme for Self-financing Post-secondary Education to provide financial support for self-financing institutions interested in offering sub-degree or undergraduate programmes that meet market needs but require high startup costs.

“This will step up support for self-financing institutions to develop their distinct character and niche areas, and to launch quality programmes that will better respond to community needs."