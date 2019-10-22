Street cleaning guidelines issued

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department has issued guidelines for workers who clean the streets after mass gatherings, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said today.

Prof Chan made the statement in response to a reporter’s query about concern over tear gas residue in the streets.

The department's workers would clean the streets after mass gatherings and the deployment of tear gas, Prof Chan said.

She also noted that some of these workers are outsourced.

“The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department has already issued guidelines to these outsourcing agencies to let them know some of the guidelines in, for example, cleaning and also what are some of the protective equipment that they should be providing to their workers.”